Hull KR have completed another significant piece of long-term recruitment and retention beyond this season, with hooker Jez Litten committing his long-term future to the Challenge Cup winners.

Litten still had one year remaining on his Rovers contract but the Robins have acted decisively to tie down another huge asset long-term, with Litten agreeing a deal until the end of the 2029 season.

He becomes the fourth member of Willie Peters’ squad to be under contract for the next four seasons beyond this one, alongside captain Elliot Minchella and fellow forwards including James Batchelor and Jai Whitbread. Dean Hadley also agreed a new deal through to the end of the 2027 campaign last week.

Rovers will have minimal turnover at the end of this season in terms of their squad. New signings such as Jack Charles, Tom Whitehead and Connor Wynne will arrive but have yet to officially have the lengths of their deals confirmed. We already know Tom Amone is under contract until the end of the 2028 campaign.

But the big work for Rovers is still ahead – with a whopping FOURTEEN players off-contract at the end of next year, including some huge names. It would appear the scope for a sizeable rebuild at Craven Park is not out of the question, it seems. Here are some of the priority calls.

Peta Hiku (deal ends 2026)

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to get Hiku’s name tied down for as long as possible given the form he has showed since arriving back in Super League. He is now undoubtedly one of the best centres in the competition.

Still only 32, Hiku is nowhere near done: far from it, in fact. You would assume that he would be one that the Robins are looking to lock in as soon as possible to remove any doubt over him going onto the open market later this year.

Oliver Gildart (deal ends 2026)

A difficult one, this. Gildart, like Hiku, can speak to other clubs later this year and while he’s still a fine player on his day, he has struggled with injuries during his time at the Robins.

Do they look to the future, or perhaps even someone like Jack Broadbent as their long-term starting centre? Noah Booth is also highly-rated and on the books to the end of 2028. Or do they give Gildart an extension?

It’s a tricky, and intriguing, call to make.

Joe Burgess (deal ends 2026)

Another big name in the outside backs, Burgess’ deal expires at the end of next year meaning he too can go on the market in November and speak with clubs about 2027.

Incredibly, Burgess is still only 30. And he’s arguably getting even better. He’s solidified himself as one of Super League’s best wingers during his time at Rovers.

You’d think he would be going nowhere if all parties could agree to it.

And for clarity, here’s how every Hull KR player’s contract situation looks.

End 2026: Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Sauaso Sue, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Burgess, Rhyse Martin, Jack Brown, Eribe Doro, Bill Leyland, Zach Fishwick, Leo Tennison, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Lee Kershaw, Leon Ruan.

End 2027: Tyrone May, Sam Luckley, Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies, Louix Gorman, Harvey Horne, Dean Hadley.

End 2028: Tom Amone, Mikey Lewis, Arthur Mourgue, Jumah Sambou, Noah Booth.

End 2029: Elliot Minchella, James Batchelor, Jai Whitbread, Jez Litten.

