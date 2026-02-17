Hull KR name World Club Challenge 17 as major Dean Hadley decision made

Dean Hadley has been deemed fit to start for Hull KR in their crucial World Club Challenge, after missing their Super League opener through injury.

The experienced forward was initally named to start in their 19-18 defeat to York Knights last Thursday, but pulled out of the warm-up with a rib issue.

Elsewhere, Willie Peters has also named summer signing Tom Amone in the starting 13, with the former Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers prop making his debut for the Robins.

Willie Peters names match-day 17 for World Club Challenge

Hadley and Amone are the sole changes to the Hull KR starting 13 for the clash with NRL Premiers Brisbane Broncos, with Willie Peters naming his strongest side possible.

Arthur Mourgue gets the nod at full-back, with Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess forming the outside backs unit. Mikey Lewis also makes the starting group after copping a Grade C charge for his trip on Liam Harris last week, with Tyrone May joining him in the halves.

Amone also joins a settled front-row alongside Jez Litten and Sauaso Sue, with Hadley and James Batchelor named in the back-row. Captain Elliot Minchella rounds off the starting group, starting at loose forward.

There is a change on the bench, however, with Jack Broadbent being replaced by Rhyse Martin, with the utility back dropping down to the reserves list. Sam Luckly, Jai Whitbread and Karl Lawton all continue on the interchange list.

Jack Brown is named as the 18th man, a role he was initially selected in last week before Hadley’s withdrawal, while Bill Leyland and Tom Whitbread complete the wider match-day unit as reserves.

Hull KR team in full

Starting 13: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Tom Amone, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella.

Interchanges: Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Karl Lawton

18th man: Jack Brown

Reserves: Jack Broadbent, Bill Leyland, Tom Whitbread

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

Former NRL boss emerges as shock ‘frontrunner’ for RFL CEO job

Watch now! Love Rugby League launches all-new video podcast for 2026 season

Papua New Guinea ace subject to NRL tug-of-war as London Broncos coach hails ‘serious talent’

Barrow Raiders reveal ‘cash flow concerns’ as appeal for funds launched amid struggle