Mikey Lewis’ unique HIA absence explained after bizarre circumstances as replacement discussed

Hull KR star Mikey Lewis will miss their game at Leigh on Saturday despite passing his HIA last weekend: but Willie Peters has revealed he was stood down by the club’s medical staff.

Lewis left the field during the first half of Rovers’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos last weekend after being caught high by Harry Newman. The England international stayed down and lay motionless on the ground for a brief period before undergoing an on-field assessment.

But in staying motionless, Lewis showed Category One symptoms of concussion which led to Rovers’ medical staff making the call on a diagnosis. Under RFL protocol, anyone showing Category One symptoms is subject to a mandatory stand-down of 11 days.

Peters revealed that Lewis returned to the changing rooms and passed a head injury test that is usually used to determine whether a player can return – and reiterated the half-back is still fine now, with no delayed symptoms.

But because the player stayed down, Rovers’ medical staff made a swift call to diagnose him: something Peters insisted he had no issue with.

Peters revealed: “Look, I don’t want to get too much into it. But he’s fine, he’ll be okay. He couldn’t have stayed on, he needed to come off.

“Because the player is down motionless like that, that’s when the doctor has to get involved.

“Mikey did the testing and he was fine, he passed it all. It’s an RFL ruling, about being down for a certain amount of time.

“The doctors have got to make a call, and ours did. The independent doctor can come in as well. This was from our doctor, and we respect what he says and it is what it is.”

Peters admitted there is a possibility Danny Richardson will replace Lewis at Leigh on Saturday, but stopped short of confirming Tyrone May’s half-back partner.

Peters said: “He wanted to go out and play, and he understands he’s a possibility to play with us this week. He’ll be in our 21-player squad.

“I’ve always said I want him playing, whether it’s with us or with others. He got that opportunity last week, and he’s in good spirits. He’s training with us and he’s in a good space.”