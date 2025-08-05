Hull KR make Tyrone May appeal decision after shock suspension

Hull KR will not appeal Tyrone May’s suspension for questioning the integrity of the match officials: meaning he will miss the Robins’ next two crucial league fixtures.

May was sent to the sin-bin during the first half of Rovers’ win over Salford Red Devils last Thursday evening. He had a conversation with the match referee before being shown a yellow card in the aftermath of Justin Sangare’s try for Salford.

It was unclear what was said at the time but on Monday, the half-back was charged with Grade D questioning the integrity of the match officials.

That resulted in a 12-point penalty charge meaning that, with the one point already on May’s record, he passed the threshold for a two-match ban.

That automatically ruled him out of this weekend’s game against Castleford Tigers as well as next week’s huge showdown with reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Rovers had the right to appeal that suspension, so long as they lodged it before 12pm on Tuesday. That deadline has now passed, and Love Rugby League has been told no appeal has been made by the Robins.

That means May will miss their next two crucial games as they look to solidify their grip on top spot.

Willie Peters’ side have a number of options at their disposal in terms of possible replacements for May to partner Mikey Lewis in those two games.

Arthur Mourgue and Jez Litten could both slot in at half-back, with Jack Broadbent likely to revert to fullback if Mourgue is moved out of his usual role.

Danny Richardson would have been an option, but he is injured for a prolonged period.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The unbelievable team of talent that has left Salford as financial crisis deepens

👉🏻 The shocking crowd figures from Super League’s loop fixtures which show concept is disaster

👉🏻 Pros and cons of every Super League expansion hopeful with promotion chances ranked

👉🏻 Ranking every Super League club’s average 2025 attendance with SIX above 10,000