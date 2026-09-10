Hull KR and Tevita Pangai Jr will part company at the end of the season after a decision was made not to offer him a new contract.

Pangai Jr joined the Robins at the start of the summer, but he has barely been available for Willie Peters’ side due to a number of high-profile disciplinary incidents.

And it appears Rovers have now made a decision moving forwards on whether he will play a part in 2027 – with Pangai Jr set to return to Australia at the end of the year.

Pangai Jr to leave Hull KR

The forward was hit with a six-match ban shortly after joining the club due to an eye gouging incident that led to him being banned for six matches.

And Pangai Jr was then banned for another five matches shortly after returning following more disciplinary issues in their defeat to Warrington Wolves. That suspension was originally four games, but Rovers challenged one of the sanctions and failed, leading to a further disciplinary points increase.

As it stands, Pangai Jr can only play for Hull KR again if they make the Super League Grand Final, with his ban continuing this week and into the first round of the play-offs next weekend.

But whatever happens this year, it appears his time in England is done – with reports in Australia confirming he will quit Super League and go back to try and have one last crack at the NRL.

Pangai Jr’s Super League spell over

The 30-year-old failed to make an impact during a stint at Catalans Dragons last year, before agreeing to sign for Warrington Wolves for the 2026 season.

However, that deal was severed before he even joined up for pre-season training – though Warrington retained his registration should any Super League club wish to sign him.

That meant Rovers actually had to pay a fee for Pangai Jr, shining a further spotlight on how poor a piece of business it has been from the defending champions.

Pangai Jr will now attempt to try and resurrect his career Down Under having failed to make the impact he would have wanted with the Robins. At the age of just 30, he still has time on his side.

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!