If a theory had been built that Willie Peters’ decision to leave Hull KR could result in a collapse, that was swiftly and emphatically put to bed.

Peters’ move to PNG Chiefs will be announced in the coming days, and at the end of the year, his remarkable four-year tenure at Craven Park will come to a close.

Peters told his playing group on Thursday of his decision and after a poor start to the season, certainly in league action, Friday night was always going to be a test of Rovers’ character and ability to handle adversity.

Well, question answered.

Rovers have not been themselves this season and so it was to be expected that news of Peters’ future may result in the wheels coming off. Instead, the tyres were pumped up and they burned a St Helens side that had won five straight games.

Sure, it is a St Helens side missing a stack of star players, but the performance, reflected by the scoreline, was proof that Rovers were much more like the side that has secured a quadruple.

Mikey Lewis was back to his scintillating best. Joe Burgess was clinical; their line speed was fierce. This was Rovers back at their best.

Peters’ departure will bring long-term ramifications. In 2026 terms? It could be the motivation Rovers need to try and back up. It’s always hard to go from hunting to hunted, chasing trophies to defending them. Well, they now have the only incentive they need, which is to send their coach out on a high.

On this evidence, they’ve already started working on that.

The derby is next up for Rovers, and that will bring with it plenty of noise and hype. In truth? It feels like it couldn’t have come at a better time for them than right now.