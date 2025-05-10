Hull KR will be WITHOUT Oliver Gildart for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons.

Gildart has been struggling with injury and was a major doubt according to head coach Willie Peters in the run-up to their last four showdown.

And those fears have now been realised – with the former Wigan Warriors centre unable to prove his fitness in time for the game at York’s LNER Community Stadium.

He has missed out on selection despite being included in Peters’ 21-man squad for the tie. James Batchelor goes in at centre in the absence of Gildart.

That has led to a reshuffle in the pack, too. Jai Whitbread comes in off the bench to take Batchelor’s place in the back row alongside Dean Hadley.

The place vacated by Whitbread on the bench was a straight shoot-out between Eribe Doro and Jack Brown. However, it is Brown who has made the cut, with Doro only 18th man.

As for Catalans, they have been given a major boost with the return of England winger Tommy Makinson for the game in York.

Makinson missed last week’s Magic Weekend loss against Leigh Leopards but he comes back into the 17 in place of Fouad Yaha. Youngster Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet continues at fullback in the absence of Sam Tomkins.

But they do have a major blow to contend with – captain Benjamin Garcia has failed to make it. Alrix Da Costa starts at hooker for the Dragons.

Hull KR Broadbent; Davies, Hiku, Batchelor, Burgess; Lewis, May; Sue, Littne, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Whitbread, Minchella. Subs Luckley, Tanginoa, Brown, Leyland.

Catalans Aispuro-Bichet; Makinson, Laguerre, Smith, Cotric; Keary, Fages; Pangai Jr, Da Costa, Bousquet, Sims, Whitehead, Partington. Subs: Satae, Navarrete, Seguier, Sironen.

