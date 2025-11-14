Over 16,000 tickets have already been sold for next year’s World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos: just an hour after tickets went on sale for members.

Tickets have not even reached general sale yet, with members of the public able to buy tickets for the return of club rugby league’s biggest game when the window opens this Sunday.

Any rugby league fan in the United Kingdom will then be able to access tickets for the blockbuster showdown at the MKM Stadium so long as they register with the Robins – though there are not going to be many left to purchase it seems, with the game already heading for a sell-out in Hull.

Two-thirds of tickets have already gone, with full season members at the Robins only able to purchase tickets from Friday lunchtime. That arguably justifies the Robins’ decision to move the game from Craven Park, with ticket sales already well exceeding the capacity of Rovers’ regular home ground.

Anyone wishing to buy tickets as early as Sunday must register with the club here.

The remaining tickets then go onto full general sale from Monday – and it appears that in a week’s time, the MKM Stadium will be a full house months in advance as Hull KR aim to be crowned world champions for the first time following their historic treble-winning campaign of 2025.

Rovers CEO Paul Lakin told Love Rugby League earlier this month why they felt they had no choice but to move the game away from Craven Park.

“It was really important for people to try to retain it in the city. It’s a huge rugby league city and it’ll be fantastic for us to keep it in Hull,” he said.

“It was very quickly a no-brainer that we needed to move it. Financial reasons, supply and demand, it’s the biggest domestic game and you want as many people to experience it as possible. The players we have in our side, they want to play on the biggest stage possible.

“For financial reasons, it (Craven Park) wasn’t viable because we need to support the Broncos coming over here.”

