Hull KR make immediate Elliot Minchella appeal decision with Robins star set to miss play-off tie

Hull KR have confirmed they will challenge the two-match suspension handed to captain Elliot Minchella by the Match Review Panel at a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Charged with Grade C Head Contact, deemed to be at the higher-end of the grading scale, Minchella has been handed a ban by the MRP following his yellow card in their 24-0 win at Leigh Leopards in Round 26.

The forward was sin-binned by match referee Chris Kendall in the second half of that win at Leigh having made contact with the head of Leopards full-back Matt Moylan with a swinging arm, but upon review, further punishment has been deemed necessary.

As things stand, Willie Peters’ side are set to be without their skipper for Friday night’s final regular season game at home against Leeds Rhinos and for their first play-off match.

As long as they avoid defeat to Leeds at Craven Park, that play-off match would be a home semi-final – with KR then just 80 minutes away from a first-ever appearance at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final.

KR are hoping to reduce the grading of Minchella’s charge, and accordingly, lower the suspension – likely seeking a one-game ban as opposed to two.

The Robins announced their appeal in the same social media post which saw them detail their captain’s suspension, posting the following on X (@hullkrofficial): “Elliot Minchella has been given a Grade C charge of ‘Head Contact’ by the Match Review Panel and received a two-match ban.

“The club will contest the grading of Minchella’s ban.”

Team-mate Niall Evalds will miss their clash with Leeds having failed a HIA in the first half of KR’s win at Leigh last Friday night, but has now been hit with a £250 fine for a Grade B Head Contact charge.

