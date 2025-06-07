Hull KR have named Michael McIlorum in their team for Saturday’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium in a remarkable turn of events.

The Robins, and in particular coach Willie Peters, had teased the prospect of McIlorum making a sensational return just six weeks on from rupturing a bicep.

That would have put him well ahead of schedule but when he didn’t appear in the club’s final training session before the game, it looked as though he wouldn’t feature.

But the Rovers have pulled off a huge surprise by not only including McIlorum, but starting him at hooker. It remains to be seen how long he will be on the field for at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, but it is a major gamble by Peters.

Jez Litten drops down to the bench alongside Kelepi Tanginoa, Sam Luckley and Jack Brown, with the rest of the Rovers team as expected. James Batchelor goes to centre with Jack Broadbent playing fullback in the absence of Arthur Mourgue.

As for Warrington, Sam Burgess had essentially confirmed their team after their captain’s run session on Friday. Toby King and Jordy Crowhter were both injury doubts but they have been passed fit to feature – as has England captain George Williams.

But there is no doubting that the big inclusion, and the big story, is McIlorum featuring well in advance of what was initially expected.

Warrington Wolves: Matt Dufty; Josh Thewlis, Toby King, Rodrick Tai, Arron Lindop, George Williams, Marc Sneyd, Paul Vaughan, Sam Powell, Luke Yates, Adam Holroyd, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Ben Currie. Interchange: Stefan Ratchford, James Harrison, Jordy Crowther, Joe Philbin.

Hull KR: Jack Broadbent; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, James Batchelor; Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis; Tyrone May; Sauaso Sue, Michael McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, Jai Whitbread, Elliot Minchella. Interchange: Jez Litten, Kelepi Tanginoa, Sam Luckley, Jack Brown.