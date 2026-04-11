Hull KR have not selected Bill Leyland after his heroics for St Helens last week.

The hooker entered his name into Saints legend on Good Friday after scoring two late tries to secure a famous comeback victory over Wigan Warriors, earning him the man of the match award too.

He has returned to the Robins this week for their Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with York Knights, with Leyland only joining St Helens on a one-week loan.

But his performance while away has not been enough to earn him a place in the Rovers side, after being left out of Willie Peters’ matchday squad.

England hooker Jez Litten starts at hooker, while Karl Lawton, who can cover back-row and hooker, has retained his place on the bench.

Rhyse Martin’s return from a foot injury will come with a starting spot, playing in the back-row which allows Dean Hadley to make the move to loose forward in the absence of captain Elliot Minchella, who is injured.

Rovers were always intending on bringing Leyland back this week as any involvement for St Helens would leave him cup tied for the rest of the season.

Whether they are willing to send him back to Saints next week for their game with Hull FC remains to be seen, though Paul Rowley has made no secret of his desire to bring him back, which will have been intensified after Jake Wingfield suffered a potential season-ending injury in their win over Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Rovers take on York Knights, with a victory moving the winning side into the last four of the Challenge Cup. The Robins are defending the trophy after winning at Wembley last year.

Hull KR: Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Tom Amone, Rhyse Martin, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella. Subs: Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Jack Brown, Karl Lawton.