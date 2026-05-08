Arthur Mourgue will be given every chance possible to prove his fitness after being named in Hull KR’s 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

The Frenchman has not played since the World Club Challenge victory over Brisbane Broncos, where he suffered a serious pectoral injury. However, he now has a chance of making his return in Rovers’ huge last-four bout after being named in the extended squad.

The Robins take on Warrington in Doncaster on Sunday, with a place at Wembley on the line. Rovers, of course, are looking to defend the trophy they won to end their 40-year wait for silverware last year.

Mourgue trained with the Robins earlier this week and after showing enough to the coaching staff, they have made the decision to name him in the squad.

Jack Broadbent has filled the role in Mourgue’s absence, with the fullback decision now the key one for Willie Peters heading into the weekend bout.

Rovers are almost fully fit. Their squad list names features 20 players within the first 21 squad numbers, with Jordan Dezaria the only player currently out through injury. Bill Leyland is included after returning from another one-week loan with St Helens.

Meanwhile, both Luke Yates and Josh Thewlis have been named for Warrington, with the pair both labelled as doubtful by Sam Burgess earlier in the week.

Warrington Wolves: Josh Thewlis, Toby King, Albert Hopoate, Matty Ashton, Marc Sneyd, Luke Yates, Danny Walker, Sam Stone, Ben Currie, Sam Powell, Toafofoa Sipley, Liam Byrne, Jordy Crowther, Ewan Irwin, James Bentley, Luke Thomas, Joe Philbin, Max Wood, Josh Smith, Kelepi Tanginoa, Lachlan Webster.

Hull KR: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Tom Amone, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Jack Broadbent, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Karl Lawton, Jack Brown, Noah Booth, Bill Leyland.