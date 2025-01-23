Hull KR lock in squad for Amsterdam Challenge with trialist duo included

Hull KR have opted to deploy a rotated side for their pre-season Amsterdam Challenge against York Knights, with two trialists also named in the 20-man squad.

Front-line players like Elliot Minchella, reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, Niall Evalds and Dean Hadley have all been left at home, but that gives a host of young Robins players to make a claim for their spot this season.

Hull KR name 20-man squad for breakthrough Amsterdam Challenge

Whilst a good chunk of the first-team are absent, they are bolstered by the selections of Jack Broadbent, Danny Richardson, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jack Brown, who all featured heavily during their run to the Grand Final last season.

Elsewhere, new recruits Lee Kershaw, Billy Leyland, Leon Ruan and Eribe Doro are also set for their first run-out in their new colours following their switches from London Broncos, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls this off-season.

The KR squad is also littered with some promising youngsters, including last season’s League 1 Young Player of the Year Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Zach Fishwick, Louix Gorman and Leo Tennison.

Willie Peters has also opted to include two trialists in his 20-man squad, in the form of Luke Phoenix and Aaron Powell. The duo have both featured for England Universities and will be keen to make an impression for the Robins. Academy player Freddie Watts has also been included.

At the time of writing, their opponents York Knights have yet to announce their squad.

The game will take place in the Dutch capital this Saturday (25th January), and will be live-streamed on RugbyLeague.com. Ticket information can also be found here.

Hull KR squad for Amsterdam Challenge in full

Jack Broadbent, Danny Richardson, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Lee Kershaw, Eribe Doro, Bill Leyland, AJ Wallace, Leon Ruan, Zach Fishwick, Louix Gorman, Leo Tennison, Lennie Ellis, Connor Barley, Harvey Horne, Neil Tchamambe, Luke Phoenix, Aaron Powell, Freddie Watts

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Major Marc Sneyd update as Leigh Leopards make decision on Salford Red Devils half-back

👉🏻 Former Salford Red Devils star delivers emotional response to club’s plight

👉🏻 Who refereed your Super League club the most occasions in 2024?