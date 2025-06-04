Hull KR-linked Brisbane Broncos star closes in on decision on 2026 plans

Brisbane Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds appears set to extend his NRL career into a 15th season, with the club formally tabling a one-year contract extension amid growing interest from rival teams.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Reynolds, who will celebrate his 300th first-grade appearance this Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans, remains off contract at the end of the season but now has a formal offer on the table from Brisbane.

Fittingly, Reynolds’ current coach, Michael Maguire, was the man who handed him his first NRL jumper at South Sydney back in 2012. He will be alongside the playmaker as he reaches the milestone this weekend. Adam’s 300-game milestone comes as the Broncos No. 7 recently moved into second on the NRL’s all-time point scorers list.

Reynolds is one of 14 Broncos players coming off contract at the end of 2025, leaving his longer-term future at the club up in the air.

While Brisbane is keen to retain the veteran playmaker, ongoing salary cap pressure means the club is facing a series of tough roster calls in the months ahead.

Adding to the challenge, rising star Blake Mozer and representative centres Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo are also nearing the end of their current deals.

The Broncos’ offer comes during a difficult stretch for the team, with six losses in their past seven games.

Despite their recent form, the club remains eager to keep Reynolds, whose leadership has been central since arriving from South Sydney in 2022.

The team’s on-field struggles mean Maguire and club management will need to make significant decisions regarding the roster.

Reynolds has been a pivotal figure at the club, steering the Broncos to a near-premiership in 2023, before they fell just short to Penrith in a dramatic grand final finish.

“Unless a deal can’t be done at Brisbane, there’ll be no further conversations with anyone,” Reynolds’ agent, Steve Gillis, told News Corp.

“It’s not a bidding war, it’s not about seeing who comes up with the biggest offer. The Tigers aren’t the only club we’ve had a conversation with.”

“I’ve had chats with a couple of clubs saying if he doesn’t stay and he wants to play on, we may engage in a chat. But we’re trying to do a deal with Brisbane.”

“Adam wants to finish his career at Brisbane. His kids are settled there, so that’s what we are working towards.”

The Wests Tigers, still reeling from the impending exit of teenage playmaker Lachlan Galvin, are one of the clubs to have shown interest in the 33-year-old. There has also been reported interest from Super League clubs overseas.

But Reynolds has made his intentions clear – he wants to remain a Bronco.

“I’m extremely confident I can go around again,” Reynolds told Nine News on Tuesday.

“I don’t have a thought in me about retiring at the moment. We’re still working through that [contract talks with the Broncos] at the moment, but my main focus is to win football games and play good footy. That will sort itself out in the background.”