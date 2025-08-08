Hull KR, Leigh Leopards starlets among trio signed by ambitious League 1 club

Hull KR and Leigh Leopards starlets among trio signed by ambitious League 1 club

Both Armstrong and Brough have joined Mark Dunning’s Hurricanes on loan deals which run until the end of the season, as has Oldham ace Tyrer.

The winger – who has also represented Rochdale Hornets, Newcastle Thunder and Workington Town – scored 29 tries in just 13 appearances for the Roughyeds last year as they won the League 1 title.

But having slipped down the pecking order at Boundary Park, game time has been limited this season, with just one game played in their colours as well as two back on loan at Rochdale.

Commenting on the re-signing of Armstrong, Hurricanes head coach Dunning said: “It’s great to welcome Kye back to the club for the rest of the season. I’d like to put on record my thanks to everyone at Hull KR for helping us get this over the line.

“Kye is someone we know well from his time with us last season. His abilities and qualities allow him to cover and create competition in a number of different positions, which at this stage in the season will be very valuable to us.”

Midlands travel to Whitehaven this weekend having lost their last two to lose ground in the race at the top of the table in the third tier.

Leigh youngster Brough said: “I’m buzzing to be on loan with Midlands and get some games and hopefully wins under my belt.

“I’ve been enjoying meeting and training with the lads over the last couple of weeks and I’m hoping we can produce a strong bond as one.”

Currently sat fifth, victory in Cumbria on Sunday could see Dunning‘s side leapfrog Dewsbury Rams to move fourth.

New recruit Tyrer, who spent time in the youth system of Super League heavyweights Wigan Warriors, added: “I’m really looking forward to joining Midlands.

“Having spoken to Mark and seeing from an outside perspective what they want to achieve, I was keen to be apart of the journey and helping the team in anyway I can to push for the Super 8s and ultimately promotion.”

