Six uncapped players have been included in Shaun Wane’s latest 32-man England performance squad as the build-up continues for this year’s Ashes: but some of Super League’s form players have missed out.

The players named will meet in Manchester on Tuesday for what has been described as an ‘off-feet squad session’, aimed at strengthening the England programme ahead of the three-Test series against Australia this autumn.

Hull KR’s James Batchelor is one of six included for the first time, along with Leeds pair Morgan Gannon and James McDonnell. McDonnell has officially switched allegiance from Ireland to England in order to feature.

St Helens duo Harry Robertson and George Delaney also make it into a performance squad for the first time, as does Leigh’s Owen Trout.

But there is no room for Hull KR forward Dean Hadley and Leeds half-back Jake Connor, two of the standout players in Super League this season.

Wane said: “It’s been hard finding chances for the players to get together in such a busy Super League season, so it will be good for them to spend some time together thinking about the challenges ahead.

“We’ve built a tight England spirit over the three years since the World Cup campaign, with successful home series against Tonga and Samoa, and staying in touch with all the players as I do, I know there’s a hunger and desperation to be involved against Australia at the end of this year.

“Bringing in some new faces who haven’t played for me before will show the competition for places that we have, especially when you add in the players we have available in the NRL – and I’ve always said it’s up to the players to show me what they can do with their performances on a weekly basis.”

England Performance Squad

Matty Ashton, James Batchelor, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, George Delaney, Morgan Gannon, Ash Handley, Ethan Havard, James Harrison, Tom Holroyd, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis, Liam Marshall, James McDonnell, Mike McMeeken, Elliot Minchella, Robbie Mulhern, Harry Newman, Junior Nsemba, Mikolaj Oledzki, Brad O’Neill, Harry Robertson, Harry Smith, Luke THompson, Owen Trout, Danny Walker, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams.