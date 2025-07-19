Hull KR recorded a first win away against Catalans Dragons in style to move four competition points clear at the top of the Super League ladder, winning 34-6 on Saturday evening.

Super League leaders KR had lost back-to-back games for the first time in 16 months ahead of their trip to Perpignan having been beaten by both Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards.

In the meantime, reigning champions Wigan had taken advantage to cut the gap at the top to just two points, and could even have been level on points before the Robins kicked off in France had they done their job at home against Hull FC earlier in the day.

But after their cross-city rivals had shocked the Warriors on their own patch, Willie Peters’ side delivered a clinical display at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, picking up a first victory their in six years, and accordingly, a first under his tutelage.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Josh Charnley reveals Super League interest as lid lifted on Leigh Leopards contract saga

Hull KR lay down marker in Super League title chase as Catalans Dragons curse ended in style

The Brutus was one of only two Super League grounds Peters had yet to record a win at as KR’s boss ahead of kick-off on Saturday evening.

His side though ensured any Catalans ‘hoodoo’ would be put to bed without any real problems, and now, the only ground the Australian is yet to win at is The Brick Community Stadium, home to Wigan: where the Robins head come Round 22.

In Perpignan this time around, Jack Broadbent and reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis both scored tries in the opening 40 to earn a 12-0 half-time lead, with Lewis returning from his concussion-related absence.

Soon after the break, Joe Burgess slid over for a try on the 200th Super League appearance of his career, and from then on, the Robins never really looked back.

All three of those KR stars got their names on the scoresheet oncemore before the end of the clash, with the Dragons‘ only response coming via Romain Navarrete just after the hour-mark.

Having broken the Brutus curse, Peters’ side are well and truly back in the driving seat to clinch their first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield having already lifted the Challenge Cup this term.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors coach reveals double injury blow after Hull FC defeat as Christian Wade apology shared