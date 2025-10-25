Super League champions Hull KR are in talks to sign former Catalans Dragons prop Jordan Dezaria in a surprise transfer move for 2026.

Dezaria was granted a release from the French club earlier this month, with the forward admitting at the time he was in need of a fresh challenge. He was initially contracted with Catalans until the end of next season.

However, he is now set for a return to England after holding talks with Willie Peters’ treble-winning Robins as they look to add more depth to their squad going into next season.

It remains to be seen whether an existing forward would be moved on to facilitate Dezaria’s arrival, but the France international is a player that has emerged on Hull KR’s radar and talks have taken place over a possible switch to Craven Park.

Rovers are well stocked for forwards going into 2026. They have lost Jared Waerea-Hargreaves after the iconic prop announced his retirement, but they had already agreed a long-term deal to sign Tom Amone after his short-term stint with Castleford this year.

The likes of Sauaso Sue, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown and Eribe Doro all remain under contract as it stands.

Dezaria said after his release from Catalans earlier this month: “I want to thank the club for all these years. The Dragons mean a lot to me, and it’s been a real pleasure to wear these colours. I’ve made friends and experienced some great memories.

“After so many years here, I felt I needed a new challenge and a fresh start. The club understood my decision and agreed to release me from the final year of my contract, for which I’m very grateful.”

And it now appears that fresh challenge could be in Hull with the Robins. Dezaria made almost 100 appearances for the Dragons across two stints with the club, having also had time with Leigh Leopards and Toulouse throughout his career.

He spent time on loan at Castleford this year, making three appearances for the Tigers.