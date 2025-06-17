Hull KR launch bid for Warrington Wolves forward in shock move

Warrington Wolves look set to sell young forward Tom Whitehead to Hull KR after accepting a bid for the youngster, Love Rugby League has learned.

As first reported by All Out Rugby League, Rovers are interested in signing Whitehead despite him struggling for game-time at the Wire since breaking into the club’s first-team setup.

They are willing to pay a fee to sign the forward and bolster their ranks, with the Robins keen admirers of the player.

He has featured just once in Super League this season for Warrington, which was ironically last month against the Robins.

And now, he appears set to switch to the club for 2026 – but not before a loan deal elsewhere in Super League for the rest of this season, Love Rugby League has been told.

Whitehead has already featured on loan or dual-registration for three different clubs this season. He started the season with Keighley before a short-term switch to London Broncos, and then a longer stint with Halifax.

But he is now set to join the Robins next year and link up with Willie Peters’ side.

👉🏻 Hull KR forward set for exit in 2026 as ‘opportunity’ elsewhere clarified

👉🏻 Super League’s transfer deadline date confirmed ahead of key meeting

👉🏻 Salford star ‘praying’ for investment as emphatic message sent to owners

👉🏻 Christian Wade reveals previous Super League approaches before Wigan switch