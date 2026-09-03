Hull KR have agreed a deal to sign Moala Graham-Taufa ahead of the 2027 Super League season, Love Rugby League understands.

The outside back is set to join the reigning Super League champions as they continue to shape their squad for next season under new head coach Nathan Cayless, with Graham-Taufa becoming the club’s first signing ahead of the new coach’s arrival next season.

Cayless is understood to be a huge admirer of the South Sydney Rabbitohs player, which has seen Rovers move quickly to sign the outside back Cayless wanted to add to his squad.

Who is Moala Graham-Taufa?

Graham-Taufa has established himself as one of the top players outside of the NRL back in Australia, scoring 53 tries in 85 games. He does have limited top-flight experience after seven games, debuting with the Roosters in 2021, going on to play for New Zealand Warriors before joining the Bunnies. He has played two NRL games this year.

His arrival is expected to coincide with the departure of Joe Burgess, who is strongly expected to leave Hull KR at the end of the 2026 campaign. Burgess’ exit would free up space within the Robins’ squad for another outside back, with Graham-Taufa now set to fill that vacancy.

Hull KR’s recruitment plans

Hull KR are expected to undergo some change with Willie Peters’ departure for PNG Chiefs moving ever closer, though many of the players linked with an exit from the club, most notably Elliot Minchella, are wide of the mark.

Graham-Taufa’s impending arrival represents the first piece of the puzzle in Rovers’ recruitment under Cayless, with a back-rower now thought to be a priority with Rhyse Martin set to retire at the end of the season. Tevita Pangai Jnr is not expected to be given a contract extension, which would suggest another prop will be an are of focus for the Robins ahead of the new season too.

But for now, sources strongly indicate that Graham-Taufa is a player that will certainly be joining Cayless from Australia as a new era begins for the Robins.