Hull KR coach Willie Peters has confirmed that the Robins will be without key forward Dean Hadley for next weekend’s Challenge Cup tie against Oldham: but that will be offset by the return of another key man.

Rovers moved to the Super League summit on Friday night with another impressive victory, this time against fellow high-fliers St Helens.

It maintains their unbeaten start to 2025 and means that after just four games, only one team has won four from four: Willie Peters’ Rovers.

However, their win at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night was slightly tempered by the loss of Hadley, who left the field with a head knock.

He subsequently underwent a head injury assessment, which he failed, which automatically stands him down for next weekend’s game against the Championship side at Craven Park.

“He failed,” Peters said of Hadley. “He’s OK, he was dizzy and had blurred vision, that type of thing. We won’t have him for next week.”

However, Hadley’s loss was countered by some good news with fullback Niall Evalds – who is in the mix to play against Oldham next Friday.

Evalds failed an HIA following a knock suffered against Salford Red Devils – but he is hopeful that he will be cleared in time to feature next weekend.

Peters said of the fullback: “He’s got to get the all-clear, so we’re hopeful of doing that soon. We’ll wait and see.”

Jack Broadbent deputised at fullback in place of Evalds on Friday night – though Peters was able to welcome back first-choice half-back pairing Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May.

Lewis recovered quicker than expected from an ankle injury suffered against Wakefield Trinity, while May was missing for two matches due to a hamstring problem.

However, they have now returned and will look to build on their impressive partnership in the weeks ahead.