Hull KR forward Kelepi Tanginoa has been granted a release from the Super League champions with immediate effect to take up a long-term deal with Warrington Wolves.

Tanginoa has played a pivotal part in Rovers’ success in the last two seasons, being a near ever-present for Willie Peters’ side since his switch from Wakefield Trinity at the start of the 2024 season.

He was entering the final year of his contract at Craven Park and that deal has now been cancelled to allow Tanginoa to head across the Pennines.

He will now link up with Sam Burgess’ Wolves with immediate effect to bolster their pack options going into a pivotal 2026 campaign.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters revealed that Tanginoa’s desire to secure his long-term future was a major reason behind him requesting a release. Peters said: “Kelepi is one of the best human beings I’ve come across in rugby league. Kelepi has strong values and morals and is a devoted family man.

“Kelepi came to see me about an opportunity for a longer-term contract with another Super League club to support his family in the latter stages of his career.

“We didn’t want to see Kelepi leave but certainly didn’t want to stand in his way and we have granted his release to take up this new opportunity. I’d like to thank Kelepi, Evelyn and their children for the past two seasons, we wish them all the best for the future.”

Tanginoa has proven to be one of Super League’s standout forwards since arriving in England. He excelled at Trinity but left the club following their relegation from the top flight at the end of 2023.

He then linked up with the Robins and was part of the side that ended the club’s 40-year wait for a major trophy earlier this year when they defeated Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

However, he failed to make the 17 for the Grand Final win over Wigan and now, he will start afresh at the Wire in 2026.