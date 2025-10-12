Hull KR have become just the fifth club to win a Super League title, and the first new one in 21 years, since Leeds Rhinos back in 2004!

The Robins had already won both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2025 prior to Saturday evening’s big dance at Old Trafford.

Before this season, they hadn’t won a single major honour in 40 years, but after lifting the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time last month, Willie Peters’ side created more history with a 24-6 victory at the Theatre of Dreams.

12 months on from their gut-wrenching 9-2 Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors, they dethroned the same opponents in style: and in turn became just the fifth different club to lift the Super League trophy at the end of the competition’s 30th season.

Hull KR join exclusive club with maiden Super League Grand Final triumph

St Helens won the very first Super League title in 1996, with Bradford Bulls then becoming the second club to put their name on the trophy in 1997.

Both of those titles were achieved by finishing top of the table at the end of the season, with the play-off structure and Grand Final not coming to fruition until the 1998 campaign, which Wigan came out on top in by beating Leeds in the first-ever Grand Final.

The Rhinos though would eventually get their name on the trophy for the first time six years later in ’04, when they got the better of West Yorkshire rivals Bradford at Old Trafford.

Remarkably, no new club has won Super League since then, until Hull KR.

So while the Robins still have plenty of work to do to get anywhere near the other four previous Super League champions in terms of the number of titles, their success on Saturday evening saw them enter into a very highly exclusive club.

A full ranking of the five Super League champions to date by number of titles can be seen below, in reverse order from least to most…

5. Hull KR – 1

2025

4. Bradford Bulls – 3

1997*, 2001, 2003, 2005

* Won by finishing top of league before play-off system was introduced in 1998

3. Wigan Warriors – 7

1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024

2. Leeds Rhinos – 8

2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017

1. St Helens – 10

1996*, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

* Won by finishing top of league before play-off system was introduced in 1998