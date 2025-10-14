Hull KR issue hilarious response to Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ban

Hull KR have confirmed they will not appeal the four-match ban handed to retiring New Zealand international Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in a hilarious social media post.

The veteran prop forward was handed two charges in the aftermath of the Robins’ Grand Final victory on Saturday, copping a Grade B Shoulder Charge following an incident with Bevan French and a Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour as well, meaning he once again went over the threshold for a ban.

If the prop forward had not hung up his boots, he would have had to serve this ban at the start of the 2026 season, but he now brings his career to a close.

These charges also came after the powerhouse forward had a three-match ban overturned in the build-up to the big dance at Old Trafford.

Hull KR’s hilarious response to Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ban

Posting on social media, Hull KR said: “We can confirm we will not be contesting Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ban.”

We can confirm we will not be contesting Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ban. #UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ZYyuoYlpVj — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) October 14, 2025

This also follows another hilarious statement issued across the club’s channels, in which they confirmed the four-match ban.

“Hull KR can confirm Treble Winner, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been charged by the Match Review Panel for a ‘Shoulder Charge’ and ‘Other Contrary Behaviour’ from Saturday’s Super League Grand Final,” a post read.

“JWH has been given a four-match ban.

“Enjoy retirement, Jaz! 😅

Hull KR can confirm Treble Winner, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been charged by the Match Review Panel for a ‘Shoulder Charge’ and ‘Other Contrary Behaviour’ from Saturday’s Super League Grand Final. JWH has been given a four-match ban. Enjoy retirement, Jaz! 😅 pic.twitter.com/2wY7xe8IJt — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) October 13, 2025

Waerea-Hargreaves was not the only player to cop a ban following the Grand Final, with Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neil also receiving a two-game suspension after a Grade D Dangerous Throw charge following his tip-tackle on Tyrone May.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Ranking Super League clubs by Ashes call-ups with 7 represented and shock winner

👉🏻 England coach waxes lyrical over Leigh star as ‘tough’ call with omitted Leopards ace revealed

👉🏻 England squad winners and losers: Hull KR star a ‘major gamble’ as ‘most unfortunate’ star misses cut

👉🏻 England Ashes squad confirmed as shock inclusions named and Jake Connor decision made