Hull KR expect to welcome back a raft of stars for next weekend’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants: though Dean Hadley and captain Elliot Minchella still have hurdles to overcome before they are passed fit.

Thursday night saw Rovers head coach Peters heavily rotate his side as they were beaten 46-0 on the road at Wigan Warriors.

Though numerous first-team regulars like Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue and Sam Luckley were involved, a plethora of the club’s youngsters were called upon.

Frankie Dearlove, Dec Murphy and Alfie Woods all made their debuts for KR, while Harvey Horne and Lee Kershaw featured for the club in Super League for the first time. Elsewhere, Zach Fishwick played for the first time since 2022.

Next Friday night brings a big home clash against Huddersfield, in which at least six stars are expected to return to the fold.

Hull KR injury update delivered with 6 stars expected to return for Huddersfield clash

Ahead of the trip to Wigan, boss Peters had explained that all bar three of the players that had been left out of his squad were injured.

The other three – Tom Davies, Peta Hiku and Jez Litten – were all rested to minimise the risk of picking up soft tissue injuries before the end of the season, with just two games remaining now until the play-offs come around.

Rovers are still yet to cement their spot in those play-offs, and winning on home soil against the Giants next weekend would see them take a huge step towards doing so.

After seeing his rotated side well beaten at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night, Peters said: “Tom Davies and Peta Hiku will be back (against Huddersfield), and Jez Litten will play.

“They’re the guys that more than likely could have played tonight but were carrying stuff.

“Joe Burgess will be okay.

“Dean Hadley should be okay, he still has to pass some tests.

“Elliot (Minchella) has had a neck issue and he’s seen the specialist, but we’re hopeful he’ll be okay.:

Peters did not mention either Tyrone May or Jai Whitbread, with that pair having now missed two games on the spin through niggles.

Ryan Hampshire has had surgery on a fractured wrist, while James Batchelor’s hamstring injury is expected to keep him out for at least another couple of weeks.

Elsewhere, Oliver Gildart missed out on a reunion with former club Wigan through a foot injury which continues to plague him.

Having withdrawn from contention during Captain’s Run on Wednesday, further checks will be needed to assess whether the centre can feature against Huddersfield.

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