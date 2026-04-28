Hull KR have lost front-rower Jordan Dezaria to an eye socket injury ahead of their clash with Castleford Tigers, but outside-backs Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart will return.

Off-season recruit Dezaria’s start to life at Craven Park was hampered by a couple of hamstring injuries suffered in pre-season, and he featured out on loan for St Helens before making his KR debut against Toulouse Olympique a fortnight ago.

But having picked up a fresh eye-related injury during just his second Robins appearance last weekend against Bradford Bulls, it now appears the France international will be sidelined oncemore.

Hull KR injury blow confirmed ahead of Castleford clash as key duo set for return

Peters’ side host Castleford Tigers in the opening game of Round 10 in Super League on Thursday night.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Rovers head coach explained: “Jordan’s got an eye socket injury/issue, so he’s got to see the specialist tonight.

“At this stage, he’ll be out for a few weeks.”

Peters also confirmed full-back Arthur Mourgue may be fit to feature in next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Warrington Wolves, but his return is more likely to come the following week in Super League away against Leigh Leopards.

Dezaria is the only fresh absentee though, and there’s positive news where both winger Burgess and centre Gildart are concerned as reigning Super League champions KR bid for a fifth win on the spin across all competitions.

The Robins boss detailed: “Joe Burgess will come back in, he was ill, and Oliver Gildart is back in the squad.

“Gilly had a bit of a troubled ankle, but he’s okay as well, so we’re looking reasonably healthy. It’s good to have those guys back in the squad.

“You can’t help the injuries that Gilly has had, they’re just unlucky, they’re rugby league injuries.

“He’s had a couple of major ones, but when he’s played, he’s been a really key part to our squad.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him build his game.”