Hull KR will have both James Batchelor and Jordan Dezaria available for their trip to Catalans Dragons, though Willie Peters has confirmed the latter is unlikely to feature in his squad.

France international Dezaria arrived at Craven Park in the off-season, coincidentally from this weekend’s opponents Catalans.

The prop had made 88 appearances for the Dragons across two stints, but picked up an injury during pre-season following his switch to East Hull and is yet to make his debut for the Robins.

Instead, he has been working back to full fitness, and played for KR’s reserves last weekend.

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‘There’s a couple there waiting for an opportunity and I know when Jordan does (get one), he’ll take it’

Avignon-born Dezaria, who will turn 30 in November, penned a two-year deal with the Robins which runs until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Providing an update on the off-season recruit during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Catalans, head coach Peters explained: “He’s obviously come back, he had a couple of hamstring issues in pre-season.

“He’s off the pace a little bit. He’s more of an explosive sort of player. We know that we’re not going to get a 30-40 minute stint out of Jordan, it’s going to be more explosive.

“For me, it’s when we think we need that. For the last two weeks, I’ve been happy with our middles. Obviously we weren’t at it against Leeds (in Las Vegas), but they had the chance to redeem themselves, and we’ve got Jack Brown waiting as well.

“There’s a couple there waiting for an opportunity and I know when Jordan does, he’ll take it. There’s just a few things he knows he needs to work on, and we’re looking at that in training and when he plays.”

Peters also confirmed that the trio of Oliver Gildart, Dean Hadley and Batchelor would be in his side to take on the Dragons this weekend.

Gildart and Hadley both came through the Challenge Cup victory at Huddersfield unscathed, while Batchelor missed that tie against the Giants with a minor issue which has now fixed itself.

Elsewhere, the Robins have been dealing with illness in the camp since returning from their Super League defeat to Leeds in Vegas earlier this month.

That continues to affect members of the squad and staff, but not to the extent of impacting anyone’s involvement this weekend.

‘It’s disappointing, but we look forward to him coming back in a month’s time’

The only negative injury news out of KR this week is the news of Rhyse Martin’s broken foot, confirmed by the club. He will miss around a month of action.

Peters addressed that blow, saying: “It’s obviously disappointing for Rhyse, and for us as well. He’ll be on the sidelines for about a month.

“He played through it, and thought he was okay and didn’t flag up too much. There was a bit of a hip-drop, we sent him for scans and it’s come back with a break.

“It’s incredible for him to play through that and do what he did, but unfortunately he’ll have some time on the sidelines now.

“He was starting to find his feet in 2026, and had that opportunity to start on the weekend and he grabbed that.

“It’s disappointing, but we look forward to him coming back in a month’s time.”