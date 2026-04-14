Hull KR receive triple injury boost ahead of Toulouse trip as Arthur Mourgue update issued

Dean Hadley, Rhyse Martin and captain Elliot Minchella will all be available as Hull KR make the trip to Toulouse Olympique this weekend, head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

The Robins swept aside Super League new boys York Knights at Craven Park last Saturday afternoon in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Winning 48-10, Peters’ side booked their spot in the semi-finals of the cup for the fifth season on the spin.

They did so without skipper Minchella, who had a tight hamstring, and his make-shift replacement at loose forward Hadley had to be withdrawn at half-time after aggravating the eye injury he initially picked up back in February’s World Club Challenge.

Back-rower Martin meanwhile made his return from a broken foot, but had to pass over goal-kicking duties during the game as he felt a slight niggle with his groin.

But, there’s good news on all three influential figures.

Hull KR receive triple injury boost ahead of Toulouse trip

Super League returns this weekend and KR travel across the Channel to Toulouse in Round 8 for a Friday evening clash.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peters provided a healthy injury update, saying: “He (Hadley) got the all clear, so he’s been training with us.

“Elliot Minchella has been training as well, so we’re hoping he’s available.

“He (Martin) is fine, he trained with us. We’ve got to see what he’s like when he kicks again, but Mikey Lewis will kick if Rhyse doesn’t.

“We’ve got Jez (Litten) as well, who can kick, but Mikey is doing a good job at being our third kicker.”

After a turbulent start to the campaign, KR have now won three games on the spin across all competitions, with their only long-term injury absentees being full-backs Dec Murphy and Arthur Mourgue.

Kiwi youngster Murphy joined Rovers in the off-season from Salford Red Devils, but suffered a MCL injury in a reserves clash, and awaits his debut.

Frenchman Mourgue meanwhile injured his pec in the World Club Challenge triumph over Brisbane Broncos, but there is positive news where he’s concerned.

Peters detailed: “Dec has hurt his quad in his rehab, so he’ll probably be out for another three weeks.

“With Arthur, we were aiming for the Wigan game (on May 21). But now, ideally, it’ll be the week before, which is Leigh (on May 16).”

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