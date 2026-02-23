Hull KR icon Shaun Kenny-Dowall lands first NRL coaching role

Hull KR icon Shaun Kenny-Dowall has landed his first NRL coaching role since leaving the Super League champions.

Kenny-Dowall played a hugely influential role in Rovers’ rise from Super League strugglers to champions of the competition as both a player and coach.

He was part of Willie Peters’ backroom team that completed an historic and unprecedented treble in 2025, but announced shortly after the end of last season that he was returning home to Australia for family reasons.

And Kenny-Dowall has now begun his NRL career as a coach after agreeing to return to former club Newcastle Knights. There, he will work as the club’s pathways development coach and will be tasked with developing their under-16s and under-18s squads.

“I’ve always had a lot of love for this club, so to come back and help develop young players is really special,” he said.

“It’s about being present in our communities, supporting junior clubs and making sure young players across the region know the Knights are invested in them.”

Newcastle director of football Chris James admitted it was a no-brainer to bring Kenny-Dowall back to the club given the passion he has for the Knights.

“Shaun has a deep connection to this club and our region, and he’s passionate about giving back,” James said. “Bringing him into our pathways system is a significant boost for our junior development and underlines our commitment to producing quality local players.

“He’s a terrific person and role model, and he’ll be an asset across the whole club, not just within pathways.”

The former New Zealand international joined the Robins in the Covid-19 interrupted season, a year in which Rovers finished bottom of the Super League table.

However, he would ultimately captain them in a Challenge Cup final against Leigh Leopards before transitioning to the coaching team, where he would play a significant role in their success throughout the 2025 season.

