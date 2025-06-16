Hull KR could be set to welcome back forward Rhyse Martin from injury as early as next week: but there are fears Lee Kershaw is set for a lengthy absence well into 2026.

Martin underwent surgery in March for a quad injury that sidelined him for a prolonged period, and ultimately ruled him out of their Challenge Cup win over Warrington at Wembley.

But Rovers head coach Willie Peters has revealed that the Papua New Guinea international could be in line to return next weekend against Wakefield Trinity should he come through a return to full training unscathed.

“We’re hopeful of next week: he’s coming back soon,” Peters revealed.

“It’s been a long injury for Rhyse and the performance team are happy with where he’s at, but he needs to jump a few hurdles before he plays next week.

“There’s no guarantee over next week but they tell me he’s on track, and I trust them, so we’ll see where he’s at. We won’t rush him, though.

“We’ve only got one main session this week but he’ll do everything with us going forward.”

However, the news is less positive on Kershaw – with fears growing that he has suffered an ACL injury that could sideline him for around nine months.

The winger will see a specialist on Thursday to receive a definitive prognosis but Peters admitted: “We’ll know then whether it’s that nine-month injury. It does look like that, but we’re still hoping it could just be three to four months.”

Rovers travel to West Yorkshire on Thursday evening to face Castleford Tigers – and winger Joe Burgess is in the mix to return having missed last week’s win over Catalans.

“We’ll finalise our team later this week and see where Joe Burgess is at,” Peters said of Burgess. Prop Sam Luckley will also be named in Rovers’ 21.

He said: “We’ll wait and see with Sam and see where he’s at. We’ll name Sam in the squad and see if he can get through a couple of things before we decide if he plays.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Sam Burgess pressure, Catalans coach, Jake Connor for England

👉🏻 Jackson Hastings breaks silence on Super League links after NRL return

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Three clubs post huge numbers as record set

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Warrington and St Helens stars set for long-term lay-offs