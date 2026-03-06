Hull KR lose another fullback in latest injury blow

Hull KR have lost another fullback to injury, with Dec Murphy set for a spell on the sidelines.

Murphy, an off-season recruit from Salford Red Devils, has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Robins since the move, but has been catching the eye of the coaching staff since his move.

An injury to Arthur Mourgue, who is set for around three months out of action with a pec injury picked up in the World Club Challenge, had appeared to leave him battling it out with Jack Broadbent for the fullback role in the coming months.

But Murphy too is now on the sidelines, with Love Rugby League learning that he has suffered a setback in the opening minutes of the club’s reserve grade match last week.

Scans have shown that he has suffered an MCL injury which is likely to keep him out for 12 weeks, by which time Mourgue is also likely to be available for selection again.

Broadbent was given the nod in Las Vegas and now appears likely to retain his place in the side after Willie Peters named the 21-man squad ahead of their game with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Peters admitted he was yet to decide whether to stick or twist after their woeful display in Sin City, but his squad suggests changes will be kept to a minimum.

Whether Murphy would have got a shot remains to be seen, and he will now have to bide his time after injury. Murphy joined the Robins after a breakout spell with Salford at the end of last season, catching the eye in his seven appearances for the club.

Rovers moved quickly and are now aiding the development of the 21-year-old under the watchful eye of Rovers’ coaching staff.