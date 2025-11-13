Hull KR prop Leo Tennison will make the switch to newly-promoted Super League club York Knights in 2026, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Tennison was released by the Super League champions on Thursday to enable him to take up a new opportunity elsewhere.

That opportunity has now emerged as the Knights, who will become a Super League club for the first time in 2026 – and will give the forward an opportunity to show his credentials at the highest level.

Tennison, a product of the Robins’ academy system, made his debut for the club in 2023 against Wigan Warriors and went on to make a handful of appearances for the club.

He spent time out on loan at Featherstone Rovers and Goole Vikings in 2025 but will now make a permanent move to the LNER Community Stadium to link up with Mark Applegarth’s squad.

Tennison is viewed as a player with potential for York, and while he will not be an immediate starter, is considered a forward for the future in North Yorkshire.

“On behalf of the club, we wish Leo all the very best for the future and thank him for his efforts throughout his time at Hull KR,” Willie Peters said on Thursday when Tennison’s release was finalised.

York have already made a number of signings going into the new season – more than any other club as it stands. Their recruits include the likes of Warrington forward Paul Vaughan and overseas fullback Jordan Lipp.

Their recruitment is understood to be some way from completion, too.

