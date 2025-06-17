Hull KR forward set for exit in 2026 as ‘opportunity’ elsewhere clarified

Hull KR forward AJ Wallace looks set to leave the club at the end of the season without ever featuring for the club’s first team.

Wallace joined the Robins at the start of last season on a two-year deal, but has been unable to force his way into Willie Peters’ plans at any stage.

He played for Featherstone, Whitehaven and Doncaster on separate occasions throughout 2024, before appearing for Goole in the 1895 Cup earlier this year, and Sheffield in the Championship.

Wallace has now left Rovers on a short-term deal again, having joined Toulouse on loan for the rest of the season. And Peters admitted that with no deal yet tabled for Wallace at Craven Park, the move gives him a chance to express himself to potential suitors for 2026.

“I think it gives AJ the opportunity to play,” Peters said of the move for the Jamaican international.

“It puts him in the shop window. We haven’t resigned him so clubs can come in to sign AJ. At this stage it’s about him playing and developing and getting some game-time and see where he’s at.”

Peters did stop short of completely confirming that Wallace would be released, but again reiterated that the Toulouse move is an opportunity to catch their eye in regards to a permanent transfer as they push for a place in Super League in 2026.

“We’ll make an announcement when we speak to AJ and finalise that but it’s an opportunity for him to be able to play for another club,” Peters said.

“Toulouse are a strong chance of coming up next year so I’ve heard. It gives him a chance to play for a club who could go up to Super League next year.”

Wallace joined the Robins from Bradford Bulls, having previously come through the youth system at Leeds Rhinos.