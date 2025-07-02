Hull KR forward joins Championship club on loan as reason for exit explained

Hull KR forward Eribe Doro has rejoined Bradford Bulls on an initial two-week loan spell in pursuit of regular game-time.

Doro joined the Robins at the start of this season after impressing in the Championship for Bradford. However, he has struggled for consistent minutes in the Rovers first-team.

He has made just four appearances in Super League, the most recent of which came against Catalans Dragons the week after Rovers’ Challenge Cup final triumph over Warrington.

And now the decision has been made for Doro to leave on a short-term loan, with the prop heading back to his former club for at least the next fortnight.

Doro made over 30 appearances for Bradford last season, catching the eye and establishing a reputation as one of the best forwards outside of Super League.

That attracted a number of clubs to the prop but it was Rovers who won the race to land his signature.

However, he is back with the Bulls in time for Friday night’s home clash with bottom club Hunslet in a huge West Yorkshire derby.