Hull KR have been installed by competition sponsors Betfred as the new favourites to win this year’s Challenge Cup following the quarter-final draw.

Rovers will face a tricky task away at Hull FC in an historic tie that pits the two Hull clubs against one another in the cup for the first time in almost 40 years.

But Betfred still think they are the team to beat on the road to Wembley, with Willie Peters’ side the bookmakers’ favourites to go on and win a first major trophy since 1985.

You can get Rovers at 11/4 with Betfred – and it’s another team drawn away in the quarter-finals who are second-favourites: St Helens.

Paul Wellens’ side will go to Warrington Wolves in the last eight but Betfred still think they are marginal favourites to get through, with the Saints 7/2 to win the cup yet again.

The Wire come next at 4/1 and third-favourites, with 2023 winners Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons up next. You can get them at 13/2 with Betfred.

Despite stunning Wigan Warriors in the last round, Hull FC are still a reasonable price at 9/1 with only eight teams left in this year’s competition.

Wakefield Trinity have a home tie in the last eight but they’re one of the outsiders as it stands. Daryl Powell’s side are a hefty 14/1 to go all the way to Wembley and win the Challenge Cup.

The rank outsiders, though, are Salford Red Devils. They are 25/1 – which is perhaps unsurprising given the trouble they have faced in recent weeks due to financial problems.

Those problems could yet deepen this week: though Paul Rowley’s side will be quietly confident of causing an upset in the south of France after being drawn away at Catalans Dragons.

Challenge Cup odds with Betfred