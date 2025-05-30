The one record Hull KR are bidding to end is next weekend at Wembley Stadium: but they continue to set them in Super League, too.

Rovers maintained their position at the Super League summit with an eye-catching 34-4 win over St Helens. Perhaps the biggest compliment you could pay the Robins is that they didn’t really look like they were going to get out of second gear against Paul Wellens’ side.

That made it 12 wins from the first 13 games of the league season, not only a record for Rovers in the modern era, but stretching back almost 60 years in the process.

This is now Rovers’ best start to a season in the league since the 1966-67 season, an astonishing feat which underlines the progress Willie Peters’ side have made in recent seasons.

Back then, it was the likes of Workington and Doncaster who were being beaten by Rovers on a weekly basis.

Now, they are arguably the benchmark across the whole of Super League and look to be heavy favourites to go to Wembley next weekend and win the Challenge Cup.

They face Warrington in the final bidding for a first trophy since 1985, and while records like this one will bring a smile to the face of Rovers supporters, there is only one record they want to put right over the next week.

On Friday, they were far too good for the Saints, with reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis again at the heart of everything they did well as they blew Paul Wellens’ side away at another packed-out Sewell Group Craven Park.

It means they are now on course for their best league start ever – with only a couple more wins putting this group in the realms of history for all the right reasons.

And the big prize they really want is now tantalisingly within their grasp.

FRIDAY REACTION

