It has been some start to the season for Hull KR – which continued again on Saturday evening with another victory, this time against Huddersfield Giants.

Willie Peters’ side were too good for the beleaguered Giants, running out 34-0 winners – and in the process, equalling a club record that has stood for almost 50 years in the process.

Rovers have now won 10 of their first 11 league games this season, putting them top of the table ahead of Wigan Warriors – the only side who have beaten them in 2025.

It’s the first time in the Super League era they have started a top-flight season so well – and in fact, it is a record that goes way back beyond the switch to summer rugby in 1996, too.

The last time Rovers won 10 of their first 11 league matches in the top division of rugby league was.. all the way back in the 1978-79 campaign!

It is an astonishing milestone and a remarkable achievement for Peters and his men. Not even when Rovers were champions of England in the 1983-84 and 1984-85 seasons did they start this well, which is a very impressive omen for what lies ahead over the next five months.

In 1978-79, Rovers won 12 of their first 14 games – meaning two more wins would beat that feat from almost 50 years.

The records seemingly keep tumbling for the Robins and with a Wembley cup final just three weeks away, there is a lot to be excited about in East Hull.

They were far too good for Luke Robinson’s side on Saturday evening to go back to the Super League summit heading towards the midway point of the 2025 campaign.

And as most people know, the one record they are really chasing down is that elusive first trophy since 1985. You could argue the Robins have never looked more capable of ending that wait now in 2025.