Jon Wilkin insists the time has come for Hull KR to finally end their 40-year drought: but believes they can be a ‘champion team’ for years to come.

The Robins have made a sensational start to 2025 and as the Super League season approaches the midway point, they are two points clear at the top and in the final of the Challenge Cup, having lost just once all season in all competitions.

They are heavy favourites going into next weekend’s final against Warrington Wolves at Wembley Stadium as they look for a first piece of major silverware since 1985 and Wilkin admitted on Sky Sports’ The Verdict: “It’s been a great start but they need to win something.”

However, Wilkin insisted that the Robins now the capabilities and the potential to go on and become a force at the top of Super League for years to come.

“It’s been a long time between drinks for Hull KR. They sell out their home games, their tickets are in high demand. but their performances have been incredibly consistent.

“The question is translating that form in the league into trophies. I don’t think Willie Peters or anyone at Hull KR are escaping the fact you can play well for full year and win nothing.

“In sport you have to win. But I sense Hull KR are a champion team and they have trademarks of a champion team: not just this year but the years after that.”

Rovers host St Helens on Friday evening looking to preserve their lead at the top of the table, having won 11 of their first 12 league games.

They are two points clear of defending champions Wigan Warriors, the only team to have defeated Willie Peters’ side in 2025 in all competitions.

