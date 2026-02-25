Hull KR drop huge Dean Hadley fitness hint after Las Vegas arrival

Hull KR have dropped the strongest hint yet that star forward Dean Hadley could be on course to feature in their monumental Las Vegas showdown with Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening.

Hadley looked certain to be ruled out of the game at Allegiant Stadium after suffering a suspected fractured eye socket in the closing stages of the World Club Challenge – an injury he played through the pain with to help the Robins defeat Brisbane Broncos.

But Rovers were then handed a major boost 48 hours later after it emerged Hadley would be taking the trip to Vegas, with the club not ruling out the prospect of him playing against Leeds despite such a horrific injury. The fact Hadley even made the trip altogether was seen as a major surprise.

But it now looks as though, from Rovers’ socials at least, that he could be on course to potentially feature.

There has been no definitive medical update on Hadley yet but remarkably, clips of him in the gym on Tuesday in Vegas showed that all the swelling from around his eye had gone down completely, with any notion of an injury almost unrecognisable.

That could perhaps hint that Rovers’ first fears of a fractured eye socket may not be coming to fruition, despite Hadley giving post-match interviews on Thursday evening with his eye completely closed shut.

It would be a major boost for the newly-crowned world champions, with Hadley arguably one of their most influential players both with and without the ball.

Without him, Rhyse Martin would be the obvious contender to step up into the back row and start, with that opening a spot up on the bench for someone else.

Rovers will definitely be without fullback Arthur Mourgue, who has a pec injury – but it seems Hadley may yet stage a miraculous recovery.