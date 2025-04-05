Hull FC and Hull KR are the talk of the British game right now, and the pair are set to tango for the first time this season in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The game at the MKM Stadium already set records, with this being the first time the sides will meet in the Challenge Cup up since 1986, but it is already pricking the ears of fans in the city with a sell-out expected.

Coming into the game, the sides are also in terrific form. Hull FC have lost just once this season in all competitions, and knocked out defending champions Wigan Warriors to reach the last eight of the cup.

Their nearest and dearest, Hull KR, haven’t lost a game all season and come into this weekend’s tie after putting 80 points past Huddersfield Giants (50) and Leigh Leopards (30) over their last two outings.

But, with the teams both bang in form, how would they line up if there was a combined 13? Well, with that thought in mind, here is our take based upon who is available this weekend.

Tin-hat’s on…

1. Jordan Rapana

Just edging out Jack Broadbent into this team is Jordan Rapana, who has made a real difference to this FC team since his arrival. He’s just added a real sense of stability in the back-field, and you feel his experience has been a key factor behind their turnaround in 2025.

2. Lewis Martin

Tough call here, particularly with the way Tom Davies has settled in at KR, but Lewis Martin has also hit the ground running in 2025. The winger was a real bright spark in a dark 2024 campaign for the Airlie Birds, and he’s only improved from there this season with some classy displays.

3. Peta Hiku

The first, but certainly not the last, KR inclusion in this combined side is Peta Hiku, who has once again been a real spark in this KR backline. The New Zealand international has made some huge interventions on both sides of the ball this season, and is yet again at the heart of his side’s success.

4. Oliver Gildart

Slotting into the other centre spot is fellow KR man Oliver Gildart, who has really pieced some good performances together this season. He seems to have put the injury issues that plagued him last year to rest and is reaping the rewards off the back of it, with some stellar attacking displays.

5. Joe Burgess

He’ll be stewing after missing last weekend’s rout in Huddersfield, but Joe Burgess occupies the other wing spot in this team. He has been in decent scoring form again this year, with three tries to his name in six appearances, but it’s also his ability to find gaps around the pitch that makes him a real threat on the park.

6. Mikey Lewis

Do we need to explain this one? Next.

7. Aiden Sezer

Again, do we need to explain why Aiden Sezer is in? He looks a player reborn since moving to the MKM, and is arguably one of the best half-backs in Super League on current form.

8. Herman Ese’ese

You know the drill…

9. Jez Litten

Amir Borough can feel slightly hard done by here after his great start to life in Black and White, but Jez Litten has also been very impressive for the Robins and looks to be hitting new levels this season.

10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

This could easily have been Sauaso Sue, but his KR colleague Jared Waerea-Hargreaves just pips him into our team. The former Sydney Roosters star has really added some punch to this KR pack, but he’s also been a key driver of standards in the squad this year and that has given them a huge boost in this early part of the season.

11. Dean Hadley

The criminally underrated Dean Hadley was always going to feature in this back-row. His workhorse nature has become so important in this KR pack, making consistent big impacts throughout games that help to swing momentum back to his team. Oozes class.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa

Hadley’s fellow KR back-rower Kelepi Tanginoa also comes into our back-row. His powerful, abrasive carrying has added some serious strike to KR’s attack, and he seems to have quickly developed a strong connection with the backs around him to good effect.

13. Elliot Minchella

My GOODNESS, this was a hard decision to make between him and John Asiata, but we’ve JUST got KR skipper Elliot Minchella ahead in that head-to-head. Minchella has just been so consistently good for the Robins in their rapid rise to rugby league’s top table and as a result is arguably the best 13 in the competition. If it’s any consolation FC fans, picking between them is literally the flip of a coin.

