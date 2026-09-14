Hull KR have announced ten players will depart at the end of the 2026 season, including Tevita Pangai Jr following his failed stint at Craven Park.

Having spent time playing low down the French rugby union pyramid following the collapse of his planned move to Warrington Wolves at the start of this year, Pangai Jr arrived at KR midway through the 2026 campaign.

His time at Craven Park has been hampered heavily by suspension though, with it looking unlikely he will add to his five appearance for the Robins before the end of the season arrives.

The former Tonga international is among two overseas stars on Rovers’ list of end-of-season departures alongside Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin.

Kumuls ace Martin will hang up his boots at the end of this year and head to PNG Chiefs as he takes up a role as the new NRL franchise’s Football Operations Manager.

That move to the Chiefs will, of course, be made alongside head coach Willie Peters: the man who led KR to last season’s remarkable treble – winning the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield as well as the Grand Final.

Hull KR announce 10 end-of-season departures including overseas duo

Martin is joined on the departures list by fellow treble-winner Joe Burgess, who is expected to take up a deal with a fellow Super League club for 2027 and beyond.

Elsewhere, Leon Ruan and Jack Brown will see their loan moves to Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers respectively made permanent ahead of next season: as was already known.

Experienced fringe first-team players Lee Kershaw and Ryan Hampshire will also both move onto pastures new alongside youth product Zach Fishwick.

Front-rower Fishwick broke through to play seven games at first-team level in 2022, but had to wait until the back end of this season to feature again at senior level for the Robins.

Young guns Alfie Petty and Alfie Woods round off the list of players departing Craven Park having both made their first-team debuts in recent weeks.

Rovers also bid farewell to Senior Athletic Performance Coach Harry Coyle, Rugby Operations Coordinator Sue Thompson and Kit Equipment Manager Alan Fellows.

Thompson has been a part of the backroom team at Craven Park for more than 15 years, while boyhood KR fan Fellows will retire having worked at the club for 29 years.