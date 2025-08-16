Hull KR deliver killer statement and psychological blow as history awaits

Nothing is won in August these days in Super League: but what you can do is deliver statements that suggest with the big moments just around the corner, you are ready to deliver.

All of the big clubs have historically done it. Leeds Rhinos were past masters of timing their run perfectly. Wigan did it last year. St Helens have done it time and time again.

And here, at the home of their newest rivals, Hull KR underlined their position as Super League’s new force majeure. That is leg two of an historic treble now all-but certain to be in the bag. The gap between the teams on the pitch was four points: but crucially, it is six on the league table now.

This was a night where it always felt as though we would learn plenty about Hull KR. We have gleaned plenty from their performances this year, with their ability to win at Wembley when all seemed lost. That underlined this group are a champion team.

But this was different. They were favourites heading across the Pennines, favourites to defeat Wigan, a team they have lost against on the last three occasions these two sides have met. Could they handle the pressure?

You bet they could.

When you drill down into it, this may be just one win and two points: nothing more. But it was a real statement for a side who have made it their business to fall short in the crucial moments in recent years. Those days now must feel so far away.

Hull KR didn’t just win here, they neutralised the Super League champions for 76 minutes and delivered a defensive performance that will have put plenty on notice about what they are now capable of in these tight, crunch affairs.

Peters, as he always does, was quick to play it down post-match. And in reality, this was just two competition points when it came to the league table.

But in terms of showing the world that this side is ready to take the ultimate leap when the business end of the season arrives, this was so much more than that.