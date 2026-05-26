Hull KR star Dean Hadley is now a serious doubt to miss this Saturday’s Challenge Cup final – after scans showed up an issue with his hamstring.

Hadley left the field during the closing stages of Hull KR’s win over Wigan Warriors last weekend with a strain in his hamstring which Willie Peters confirmed would need further assessment to determine its severity.

And Peters, speaking at the official media day on Tuesday lunchtime, confirmed that he has an issue that will need monitoring. Hadley did not train yesterday, with Rovers having a day off on Tuesday – and it will be a case of seeing how the issue develops over the week.

Peters said: “Dean has got his scan back so there is something on the scan sadly. He didn’t train with us yesterday. We’ll just probably give him a look and a bit of time and see whether he’s going to be okay. We’ve got Jordan Dezaria and we’ve got Jack Brown ready to go though.”

Hadley timeframe explained

Peters insisted the Robins will not make a call on Hadley until the very last moment, giving one of their most influential and important players as long as possible to be ready for the Wembley showdown against Wigan.

“It’s one of those tough decisions but Dean is obviously important to us,” he said. “He’s helped build the success at the club and put us in the position we are now.c He’s such an important part of what we do.

“We’d like to think whether it was Dean or anyone, they’d get the same treatment in terms of getting scanned, see what it is and see where it’s at. But obviously it’s a massive game. Whether he gets there or not, I’m not sure, we’ll have to wait and see towards the back end of the week. But we’re going to give him as long as we can because he’s so important to us.”

When asked if Hadley had to be 100 per cent fit to play, Peters insisted: “We don’t want to run any risks as such, they all have to go through the right protocols to get there. But he’s not there yet. We’re going to wait, that’s why it’ll be last minute before we make that decision.”

Rovers’ other injury doubts

Forward Karl Lawton is expected to be okay after picking up a rib issue in the Wigan win, while the Robins also expect Jai Whitbread to be available.

Peters insisted that given the Hadley news, he would have still made the decision to go with his strongest team against the Warriors last weekend, despite Wigan resting almost their entire first-team squad.

“It was the right thing to do,” he said.

“That’s rugby league, you just don’t know what can happen. What I’ve learned is the game is the next game is the most important and last week, that game was the most important for us. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but I certainly wouldn’t change anything now with this weekend in mind.”