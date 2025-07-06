Hull KR dealt huge Mikey Lewis blow ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

Hull KR will be without Mikey Lewis for their huge clash against Leigh Leopards next weekend after he failed a Head Injury Assessment on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis suffered a heavy contact during the latter stages of the first half in Sunday’s clash against Leeds Rhinos.

That moment occurred when Lewis was caught high by Harry Newman and, after a video review, led to a penalty for the Robins.

Arthur Mourgue kicked it to move Rovers into an 8-0 lead but Lewis left the field during the break in play.

He didn’t come back on for the rest of the first half and led to fear the reigning Man of Steel was in danger of not returning.

SECOND HALF: Arthur Mourgue gets this game back underway. Mikey Lewis has failed his HIA and won’t return to action and Jack Brown will come onto the bench for the Robins. 🔴 8 – 0 🦏#UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) July 6, 2025

It was heavily speculated at half-time by the Sky Sports team that Lewis had failed his HIA – and that was confirmed as Rovers took to the field at the start of the second half without the England international.

That forced Willie Peters’ side into a reshuffle with Michael McIlorum doing more minutes and Jez Litten stepping into the halves.

But it is a big blow for the Robins beyond this week. They face another huge clash when they take on Adrian Lam’s Leopards in a monumental clash between two teams in the top three.

And they will have to face the 2023 Challenge Cup winners without their most influential player, with Lewis set to be on the sidelines for that clash.

Peters does have options for potential replacements, with Danny Richardson one of them as his short-term loan is up at Salford.

However, they will definitely be without Lewis no matter who pairs up with Tyrone May.