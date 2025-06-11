Hull KR will be without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for the next month after it emerged he played through the pain in the Challenge Cup final with a calf problem.

Waerea-Hargreaves featured at Wembley as the Robins defeated Warrington Wolves to win their first major trophy in 40 years. But it has come at a cost as they prepare to return to Super League action this Friday.

That is because Waerea-Hargreaves went into the final with an injury, but persevered through the pain barrier alongside hooker Michael McIlorum. The hooker will miss another three weeks, something Peters confirmed in the aftermath of victory on Saturday.

But he has now revealed that Waerea-Hargreaves will also be gone for a prolonged period.

“We had Jared go into the game in a position with a calf problem where he shouldn’t have played,” Peters admitted. “It’s a four-week injury for him and he really shouldn’t have played.

“Micky Mac shouldn’t have played obviously, so he’s another three weeks too. They’re so courageous. People knew about Mick but Jared too.. there was risk involved but the players they are, we know that most weren’t going to get through it but those two would be a big chance.

“Those two won’t play for a little bit now. For Micky, there was a risk involved in rupturing the bicep again and it was Mick who made the call about whether he wanted to take that risk.

“The game being a final, it’s his last one, we spoke about the potential risks of it happening again and he played, got through it and now we need to make sure that he’s healed the best he can be which will be about three weeks.”

Rovers will also be without winger Joe Burgess on Friday evening too, but scans on an injury picked up at Wembley have shown no serious damage and he will likely come back into the squad next week.

“We got some good news on Joe too, he’ll hopefully be back next week and it’s only a week,” Peters said.

