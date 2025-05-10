Hull KR dealt huge injury blow with star set for four-month lay-off

Hull KR will be without Oliver Gildart for the next four months after Willie Peters revealed the centre will require knee surgery.

Gildart was missing for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final win over Catalans Dragons, after suffering an injury last week at Magic Weekend.

He was considered to be touch and go for that game against the Dragons – but Peters revealed after the game that scans have now shown Gildart will be required to go under the knife.

Furthermore, the early evidence appears to suggest it will be a lengthy lay-off for the centre, who could now be missing for the majority of the regular season with a 16-week timeframe pinned in for his recovery.

“Gilly is going to be 16 weeks,” Peters said.

“We’re now seeing a specialist. That’s what I was talking about, we got news late in the week that he’ll be 16 weeks which is not great for Gilly and not great for us.

“He’s been playing so good and the injury last year set him back. He’s going to be out for a period of time so we’ll get around him and get him back whenever that is.

“He needs an operation next week and they think it’ll be four months. Everything is leaning towards the 16-week mark.”

Peters will now take Rovers into a third major final in the last three seasons – with the Robins having reached three of the last five league and cup finals.

And he admitted he is enthused to see if they can get over the line in three weeks against Leigh or Warrington at Wembley.

“There’s been so much going on but this team is a fighting team – they’ll fight for the trophy. I believe this group can have a legacy of the next ten years with what they do now. I’m hoping that’s winning a trophy but it’s how they turn up to training and perform that really stands out.”