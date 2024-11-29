Hull KR dealt blow as key forward to miss start of Super League season

Hull KR have been rocked with a major pre-season blow – after forward Sam Luckley was forced to undergo wrist surgery that will rule him out of the start of the new Super League season.

Luckley has grown into one of the Robins‘ most consistent and important forwards since joining the club from Salford Red Devils at the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

He has made over 50 appearances for the Robins, and featured in last season’s Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

He has become a firm fixture in Willie Peters’ sides during Rovers’ emergence as a major threat in Super League in the last two years – but they will be without him for the beginning of the new campaign.

Luckley has been forced to go under the knife after picking up a wrist problem in the early stages of pre-season. That will rule him out of full training for around ten weeks, taking him through to the beginning of February.

READ NEXT: Super League’s 7 most under-pressure coaches in 2025: including Hull KR boss

Rovers begin their new Super League campaign in the early stages of that month, meaning they will almost certainly be without Luckley for the big kick-off in two months.