Former Wigan and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock believes Willie Peters’ Super League leaders are “convincingly the best team in the competition by a long way” right now.

Peters guided the Robins to Challenge Cup glory over Warrington Wolves on June 7 to land the club’s first major trophy since 1985.

Rovers are currently blowing teams away in Super League to top the table, racking up big wins over Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity since winning at Wembley.

Matt Peet’s second-placed Warriors have not been at their ruthless best in recent games and lie four points behind Rovers, who are favourites to clinch the League Leaders’ Shield ahead of the play-offs.

“Hull Kingston Rovers are convincingly the best team in Super League by a long way,” said Murdock, now a respected pundit for talkSPORT.

“Do I think they will win the competition? I wouldn’t go that far just yet.

“Wigan won at Wembley last year, then had a dip and lost a few games but they found their mojo come the end of the season.

“Wigan are Wigan and you would never write off the champions – just look what they did last season.

“Winning all four trophies in the same calendar year was a remarkable, unprecedented achievement by Matt Peet’s side.

“We operate in a salary cap sport and things can change with injuries – Bevan French being out for eight weeks now is a major blow to Wigan.

“But if both teams can keep the bulk of their squad fit, certainly heading into the play-offs, then I think we’re nailed-on for a repeat of last year’s Grand Final.

“From there, it’s a toss of a coin and I wouldn’t like to say which way it would go. Right now, if my life depended on it, I’d probably say Wigan are still slight favourites if everyone is fit.

“But Rovers are getting nearer and nearer and they’ve got a really strong squad this year. Would it surprise me if they did the treble? No, it wouldn’t.”

Murdock was at Headingley on Friday to commentate on Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Leigh Leopards.

The Rhinos beat Adrian Lam’s side 48-30 to leapfrog them into third spot and continue their impressive rise under Brad Arthur.

There was much to admire in Leeds’ display but Murdock insists Super League’s top two remain in a league of their own – for now at least.

“Hull KR and Wigan are a long way ahead of the rest of the competition,” stated Murdock.

“That’s no disrespect to Leeds, Leigh and St Helens, who are third, fourth and fifth respectively, but I just think two top are way better than the rest of the pack.

“They’re there to be shot at, but things can change with injuries and we’ll see how Wigan will cope now without French.

“He’s obviously a huge player for them, as is Mikey Lewis for Hull KR, but it’s all about having your key men fit and firing heading into the play-offs.”

Murdock, 51, admits Wigan and Hull KR have a special place in his heart given his time playing for both clubs.

The articulate Cumbrian also played for Hull FC and Salford, adding: “I had good times at every club I played for.

“I only played a couple of games for Salford, but I enjoyed it and still keep an eye of them. You do affiliate yourself with clubs where you played and had a relationship with.

“Don’t get me wrong, I had the best time of my life at Wigan and if I was going to be nailed down to a club where my heart lies, it would absolutely be Wigan.

“But the other three wouldn’t be too far behind.”