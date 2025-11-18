Hull KR confirm shock coaching departure for ‘personal reasons’

Super League champions Hull KR have confirmed a second member of Willie Peters’ coaching staff has left the club ahead of the 2026 season – with Shaun Kenny-Dowall returning to Australia.

Kenny-Dowall has decided to remain Down Under following the end of the historic treble-winning campaign enjoyed by the Robins, with Rovers confirming the decision on Tuesday.

He joined the club as a player before retiring and joining Peters’ backroom staff. There, he played a pivotal role in the continued development of the Robins as a major force in the British game.

But his time in England is now over, after Kenny-Dowall informed the club he would not be returning to Super League. He follows Danny Ward in leaving the club – though Rovers have brought in Ian Watson to supplement Peters’ staff.

Kenny-Dowall said: “Thank you to everyone for my time at the club, especially Neil (Hudgell), the Board and Willie for my opportunity into coaching.

“I’m privileged and honoured to have been part of this group, this club and the East Hull Community. The Red Army have given me so many moments and memories I’ll cherish for a lifetime.

“I’ll always be a supporter of the club, once a Robin. Always a Robin. I can’t wait to see where the journey takes Hull KR next.”

Rovers coach Willie Peters said: “Shaun had a highly successful playing career and finished that with four seasons at Hull KR where he helped make a difference to our club. He captained the team in a Challenge Cup Final and played a key role in helping the club grow.

“He’s transitioned into coaching and did a great job for us over the past two seasons. Shaun has become a good friend of mine and will be missed at the club.”

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Shaun for his fantastic contribution to the club as a player, captain and an assistant coach. His professionalism shone through from the day he joined us.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for Shaun to make, we fully respect his need to stay in Australia and we wish Shaun, Georgie and Kaia the very best for the future.”