Hull KR have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming 2026 Super League season, with new recruit Tom Amone handed a key role in Willie Peters’ side.

The Robins come into the new campaign with a target on their back, after clinching a historic treble last time out, but with a World Club Challenge in front of them and a trip to Las Vegas in the books, this could be another special season for the club.

Peters has bolstered his squad in the off-season, too, with seven new recruits joining the club for the upcoming season in the form of Jumah Sambou, Tom Amone, Declan Murphy, Cobie Wainhouse, Jack Charles, Jordan Dezaria and Tom Whitehead.

Hull KR confirm 2026 squad numbers as new recruit handed key jersey

Of those fresh faces, Amone comes straight into the initial starting group, with the former Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards prop handed the number 10 jersey vacated by the retiring Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Elsewhere, Dezaria will wear 20, Charles 24, Whitehead 29, Wainhouse 30, Murphy 31 and Sambou 32.

There are also some key promotions within the squad numbers this season, with Peters rewarding 2025 form. Arthur Mourgue will wear number one in his first full campaign at Craven Park, while Jack Broadbent has also been promoted from number 18 to 14. Elsewhere, Jack Brown moves from number 21 to number 18, Noah Booth dons 21 in his first full year with the club after wearing 36 upon his arrival last year, Billy Leyland goes from 25 to 22, Louix Gorman slots into Leyland’s old jumper after moving up from 29 last time out, Harvey Horne will don 26 after wearing 33 last season.

Around that, though, there is a sense of familiarity within the KR squad, particularly in the initial 17. Tom Davis, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess again look to form the starting backline alongside Mourgue, with those four wearing two, three, four and five respectively.

Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May also retain their squad numbers from last year, with Lewis again wearing six and May seven.

Sauaso Sue again wears eight, Jez Litten keeps the number nine jersey, while Dean Hadley, James Batchellor and club captain Elliot Minchella also retain the 11, 12 and 13 shirts this season.

Sam Luckley will again wear 15, while Jai Whitbread and Rhyse Martin also keep their number 16 and 17 shirts for the upcoming season. Leon Ruan and Zach Fishwick also keep hold of numbers 27 and 28.

Rounding off the squad, academy graduate Frankie Dearlove has been given the number 33 shirt.

The club have also confirmed the number 19 shirt will remain vacant this season.

Hull KR squad numbers in full

1. Arthur Mourgue

2. Tom Davies

3. Peta Hiku

4. Oliver Gildart

5. Joe Burgess

6. Mikey Lewis

7. Tyrone May

8. Sauaso Sue

9. Jez Litten

10. Tom Amone

11. Dean Hadley

12. James Batchelor

13. Elliot Minchella

14. Jack Broadbent

15. Sam Luckley

16. Jai Whitbread

17. Rhyse Martin

18. Jack Brown

20. Jordan Dezaria

21. Noah Booth

22. Bill Leyland

23. Lee Kershaw

24. Jack Charles

25. Louix Gorman

26. Harvey Horne

27. Leon Ruan

28. Zach Fishwick

29. Tom Whitehead

30. Cobie Wainhouse

31. Declan Murphy

32. Jumah Sambou

33. Frankie Dearlove

